Stocks Inch Up as Hopes for Interest Rates Go Global

Market expectations reached a virtual consensus that the Federal Reserve will cut its main interest rate for the first time this year at its next meeting in September, the AP reports. Stock indexes in Asia jumped in their first trading after Tuesday's better-than-expected report on US inflation triggered a jump in bets that a cut to interest rates is coming. Hong Kong's Hang Seng leaped 2.6%, Japan's Nikkei 225 rallied 1.3%, and South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.1%. Indexes also rose in Europe, though the moves were more modest after trading took place after the report was released the day before. Germany's DAX returned 0.7%, and France's CAC 40 rose 0.7%.

On Wall Street, stocks of companies that could benefit most from lower interest rates helped lead the way. PulteGroup climbed 5.4%, and Lennar rose 5.2% as part of a broad rally for homebuilders and others in the housing industry. One way companies can make their stock prices look less expensive is to deliver strong growth in profits, and Brinker International rose 1.6% after becoming the latest to report stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company behind the Chili's brand said it saw more customers coming to its restaurants. HanesBrands climbed 3.7% after it agreed to sell itself to Gildan Activewear for $2.2 billion in cash and stock. The deal would combine North Carolinas' HanesBrands with Canada's Gildan, and Gildan's stock that trades in the US rose 11.8%. Bullish soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange and rose 83.8% in its first day of trading.

story continues below

On the losing end were grocery stores and delivery companies, which fell after Amazon said it will offer fresh groceries to customers in more than 1,000 cities and towns through same-day delivery. Kroger fell 4.4%, and DoorDash dropped 3.8%, while Amazon rose 1.4%. Cava Group sank 16.6% after the Mediterranean restaurant chain reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, though its profit topped forecasts. It also cut its 2025 forecast for an important underlying measure of restaurant sales. CoreWeave lost 20.8% after the company, whose cloud platform helps customers running artificial intelligence workloads, reported a larger loss than analysts expected.