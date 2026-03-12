2 Months After One 'Doomsday Plane' Over California, Another

Residents in California's Central Valley got an unsettling reminder of global tensions over the weekend, courtesy of a military jet with a grim nickname. A US Navy E-6B Mercury —one of the aircraft that can serve as an airborne command center in a nuclear crisis—was spotted on Sunday performing repeated landing drills at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, prompting online chatter and unease, per the Los Angeles Times . KMPH notes that the landing exercises took place for about two hours, with the plane "flying unusually low and repeatedly circling the area."

The sighting came about two months after a related "Doomsday Plane," the E-4B Nightwatch, drew similar attention when it landed at LAX while ferrying Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on his "Arsenal of Freedom" tour, per the Times. The Boeing E-6B, 150 feet long and originally deployed in 1998 at a cost of about $141.7 million, is designed to provide secure nuclear command and control for top US leaders and can relay launch orders for intercontinental ballistic missiles. It's able to hold nearly two dozen crew members, per SFGate.

Aviation buffs on Reddit largely concluded that Sunday's operations were routine training, but they said ongoing conflict involving US, Israeli, and Iranian forces made the timing feel more ominous, per the Times. An airport spokesperson stressed that such "touch-and-go" exercises are common in Fresno, which is favored for its runway and navigation systems.