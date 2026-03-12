Country Singer Announces Hiatus: 'I Am Mentally Unwell'

Country singer Colter Wall is stepping off the stage and saying plainly why. The 30-year-old Canadian artist has called off the rest of his Memories and Empties Tour for 2026, announcing an "indefinite" break from live performances due to mental health struggles. In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, Wall wrote, "The truth is that I am mentally unwell," adding that pushing ahead with touring had worsened his condition. All remaining dates—including this week's planned shows in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, and Detroit—are canceled, with tickets to be automatically refunded, reports USA Today .

Wall thanked fans for allowing him, his band, and crew to perform for them and said they're "very grateful for the privilege." People notes that in February 2025, Wall postponed tour dates till later that fall, citing "quite personal" reasons. "Some time off the road for reasons of mental and physical health are greatly needed," he noted at the time. The current tour supported his fifth studio album, Memories and Empties, and featured earlier stops in Texas, California, New Mexico, and Missouri. Wall first drew attention in country and folk circles with his 2015 EP Imaginary Appalachia and his 2017 self-titled debut album.