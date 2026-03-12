Uninjured Cop Took Ambulance as Dying Man Waited: Report

A man who was shot by police and later died had to wait 10 extra minutes for an ambulance after an officer having a "mild anxiety attack" took the first one that arrived at the scene, according to a newly released state investigation, per the AP . Dyshan Best, 39, was shot in the back last year as he fled from officers in Bridgeport, Connecticut. A report released Tuesday by the state's inspector general found that the shooting was justified because Best had a gun in his hand and the officer pursuing him had reasons to fear for his own safety. But the report raised questions about what took place after the March 31 shooting, which left Best, who was Black, bleeding with severe internal injuries.

The first ambulance called to take Best to the hospital arrived at the scene at 6:02pm, about 14 minutes after the shooting. However, at the urging of other officers, that ambulance was used to take away a white police officer, Erin Perrotta, who had been involved in the foot chase, the report said. Paramedics reported that Perrotta declined treatment in the ambulance. "I am fine, I just needed to get out of here," she said, according to the report. Another officer described Perrotta at the time as "visibly hysterical (crying and breathing rapidly) and had blood all over her uniform," the report said.

The second ambulance arrived at the scene at about 6:12pm. Hospital records said Best was brought in for treatment at 6:22 pm—about 14 minutes after Perrotta got to the hospital, according to the report. Best died at 7:41pm as he was undergoing treatment for the gunshot wound, which damaged his liver and right kidney. The report by Inspector General Eliot Prescott did not say whether the delay in waiting for another ambulance contributed to Best's death, but family members think it did. "We truly believe he was murdered," a niece of Best tells the AP. A police rep declined to comment, noting Perrotta is currently out on administrative leave due to an unrelated matter, which was not disclosed.