Roger Federer's New Ranking: Billionaire

Roger Federer has officially joined the billionaire athletes' club, per Forbes, becoming only the seventh sports figure to reach the milestone. The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who hung up his racquet in 2022, is now estimated to be worth $1.1 billion—in large part due to his investment in Swiss sneaker brand On, CNN reports. Federer's off-court deals and endorsements brought in about $1 billion over his career, keeping him the world's highest-paid tennis player for 16 consecutive years, even though Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal outpaced him in prize money.

The Swiss star becomes the second tennis player on the list, after Romanian Ion Tiriac. The winner of the 1970 French Open men's doubles championship made his fortune after a brief playing career with investments at home after the fall of communism. Other billionaire athletes include basketball icons Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Junior Bridgeman, and golf's Tiger Woods. Meanwhile, Forbes' new rankings show the next generation of tennis stars cashing in.

Carlos Alcaraz, 21, took the title of top-earning active tennis player for the second year running, making $48.3 million. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner wasn't far behind, nearly doubling his previous year's take to $47.3 million, with $20.3 million coming straight from court winnings—a record high apart from Djokovic in previous years. Coco Gauff led the women, earning $37.2 million, marking a rare moment when all top-three tennis earners are younger than 30. Overall, the Top 10 tennis players earned $285 million over the past year, still shy of the $343 million high set in 2020.