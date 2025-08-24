In One African Nation, 'Positive Masculinity' Is In

On a recent evening in Senegal's capital of Dakar, an imam named Ibrahima Diane explained to a group of men why they should be more involved in household chores. "The prophet himself says a man who does not help support his wife and children is not a good Muslim," the 53-year-old said, as he described bathing his baby and helping his wife with other duties. Some of the 14 men chuckled; others applauded. Diane was taking part in a "school for husbands," a UN-backed initiative where respected male community members learn about "positive masculinity" in health and social issues and promote it in their communities, per the AP .

In Senegal, as in many other West African countries with large rural or conservative populations, men often have the final say in major household decisions, including ones related to family planning and reproductive health. Following his sessions at the school, Diane regularly holds sermons during Friday prayers, where he discusses gender and reproductive health issues, from gender-based violence to fighting stigma around HIV. "Many women appreciate my sermons," he said. "They say their husbands' behavior changed since they attended them." Diane also said some men have told him the sermons inspired them to become more caring husbands and fathers.

The classes, which launched in 2011, follow similar efforts in other African countries, particularly Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso, where the UN Population Fund says it improved women's access to reproductive health services by increasing male involvement, growing the use of contraceptives by both men and women, and expanding access to prenatal care. Discussions for men also have focused on girls rights, equality, and the harmful effects of female genital mutilation.

The program now operates more than 20 schools in Senegal, and upward of 300 men have been trained. In some communities, men who once enforced patriarchal norms now promote gender equality, which has led to a reduction in the number of forced marriages and more acceptance of family planning, per Senegal's ministry of gender. Candidates must be married, respected locally, and supportive of women's health and rights. After training, the men act as peer educators, visiting homes and hosting informal talks. "My husband used to not do much around the house, just bark orders," said one 52-year-old woman. "Now he actually cooks and helps out with daily tasks." More here.