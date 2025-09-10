Maker of Ozempic, Wegovy Slashes 9K Jobs

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant known for manufacturing Ozempic and Wegovy, has announced plans to slash about 9,000 jobs—roughly 11% of its global workforce—in an effort to streamline operations and rein in costs. The company says the cuts will take place immediately, and that staffers will be informed according to local labor laws, per the AP. The move comes on the heels of a rocky year, in which the company's share price tumbled 60%, it swapped out its CEO, and it issued a profit warning, notes the New York Times.

Of the job cuts, 5,000 will hit Denmark. The layoffs are expected to save Novo Nordisk $1.3 billion annually by the end of 2026. The company says the restructuring, which will trigger a one-off cost this year, is aimed at making the organization leaner and better equipped to handle the increasingly competitive—and consumer-driven—obesity drug market.