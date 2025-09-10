He Sent Epstein a Birthday Letter, Shares His Regrets

The UK's ambassador to the US called Jeffrey Epstein his "best pal" in a handwritten note that appeared in Epstein's so-called "birthday book," and he has now warned more "very embarrassing" details of his ties to Epstein could be forthcoming. Speaking publicly for the first time since the letter's release, Peter Mandelson insisted he never witnessed any "wrongdoing" and said he never asked Epstein to introduce him to women or found himself on the receiving end of such introductions, "perhaps ... because I'm a gay man."

Appearing on the "Harry Cole Saves the West" podcast, the Guardian reports Mandelson described Epstein as a "charismatic criminal liar" and admitted to harboring deep regret about keeping contact with Epstein for "far longer than I should have"—which he likened to having an "albatross" around his neck. His comments didn't assuage everyone: The BBC reports Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch framed Mandelson as being "mired in scandal," and said the entire episode raises questions about Prime Minister Keir Starmer's "bad judgement."

Starmer has emphasized that he retains full confidence in Mandelson despite his inclusion in the book. The Guardian reports Badenoch on Wednesday pushed Starmer on a Telegraph article published that same day that found that as business secretary, Mandelson brokered a billion-pound deal with Epstein—a move that occurred after Epstein had been convicted of child sex offences. "Given this new information, does the prime minister really think it is tenable for our ambassador to remain in post?" Badenoch asked. The BBC reports Starmer maintained that "full due process" was followed during Mandelson's appointment.

story continues below

The Guardian shares what Mandelson wrote to Epstein in 2003:



"Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call 'mysterious' parachuted into my life … you would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up … And often, no sooner were you used to having him around, you would suddenly be alone again … Leaving you with some 'interesting' friends to entertain instead … Or just some dogs to keep you company (he wasn't always so keen on them) … But then he would parachute back in … Very occasionally, taking you by surprise in some far off places … Or in one of his glorious homes he likes to share with his friends (yum yum) … but wherever he is in the world he remains my best pal."