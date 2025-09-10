If You Misplaced 1.4 Tons of Cocaine, El Salvador Has It

El Salvador's navy hauled in a pricey catch this week: 1.4 tons of cocaine found floating in the Pacific, roughly 1,000 miles southwest of the country's coastline. President Nayib Bukele announced the seizure Tuesday, touting it as a blow against international drug networks, per CBS News . The haul, valued at $35 million, was discovered far off El Cordoncillo and showcased on Bukele's social media channels . Central America remains a key corridor for cocaine bound for the US, with Washington estimating that 90% of the US supply moves through Mexico and Central America by air, sea, and even makeshift narco subs, per AFP .

Between 2024 and 2025, Salvadoran authorities have seized over 37 tons of cocaine, according to Bukele—a stash worth nearly $1 billion. The US embassy in El Salvador applauded the latest bust, saying it reflected growing cooperation against organized crime. The broader region, meanwhile, is seeing ramped-up action. President Trump has declared open season on traffickers, officially labeling cartels as foreign terrorist groups and deploying military assets to the Caribbean and near Venezuela. The Pentagon is keeping warships stationed in the region and a fresh squadron of F-35 jets is on the way to bolster operations. Defense officials say the message is clear: trafficking in these waters risks a swift and forceful response.