Monthly Housing Costs Soar to Highest Level in Decades

Monthly housing costs in the US are climbing faster than inflation, squeezing both homeowners and renters alike, according to new Census Bureau data. In 2024, the median monthly cost of homeownership—including mortgage, insurance, taxes, and fees—rose to $2,035 (after being adjusted for inflation), up from $1,960 the year before. Those buying homes this year faced even steeper payments, with a median mortgage cost of $2,225, a 20% jump from what buyers paid just three years ago, even though home prices have dipped in some cases, per the Washington Post.