In New Space Race, NASA Shuts Out the Chinese

NASA has officially barred Chinese nationals from accessing its facilities, materials, and digital networks, escalating tensions in the ongoing rivalry between the US and China's ambitious space programs. The move, first reported by Bloomberg and later confirmed by the agency, means that Chinese citizens with valid US visas—who previously could contribute as contractors or research students—abruptly lost access to NASA systems on Friday and were excluded from meetings, both in-person and online, per the BBC .

This action follows longstanding US policy that excludes China from participating in the International Space Station due to national security concerns. NASA's decision further restricts scientific collaboration between the two countries at a time when their respective space programs are rapidly advancing and the broader relationship is marked by mutual suspicion. Chinese students and scientists have faced increasing hurdles obtaining US visas amid espionage allegations and heightened scrutiny.

Both nations are locked in what NASA's acting administrator Sean Duffy said Wednesday was a "second space race," with each aiming to plant crews on the moon and reap the benefits of its mineral wealth. Lawmakers in Washington have highlighted the strategic importance of lunar resources—such as rare earth elements, iron, titanium, and helium—and argue that American dominance in space is critical for national security. China, for its part, maintains that its space ambitions are about collective progress for humanity, dismissing US concerns as overblown.