Trump Jr: Kirk Was 'Like a Little Brother to Me'

One of the more high-profile tributes to Charlie Kirk comes from Donald Trump Jr., who had worked closely with the 31-year-old and his Turning Point USA organization. "Charlie wasn't just a friend—he was like a little brother to me—and to millions of people around the world—he was a true inspiration," he wrote on social media. "There is no question that Charlie's work and his voice helped my father win the presidency," Trump added, referring to Kirk's sway with young conservative voters, per USA Today. "He changed the direction of this nation."