Inflation Figures Put the Fed in Tough Spot

It remains well above central bank's 2% target, but Fed is still expected to cut rates next week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 11, 2025 2:07 PM CDT
A personal shopper gathers items to fill an online grocery order in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.   (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Inflation rose last month as the price of gas, groceries, and airfares jumped while new data showed applications for unemployment aid soared, putting the Federal Reserve in an increasingly tough spot as it prepares to cut rates at its meeting next week despite persistent price pressures, the AP reports.

  • Consumer prices increased 2.9% in August from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday, up from 2.7% the previous month and the biggest jump since January. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core prices rose 3.1%, the same as in July. Both figures are above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. On a monthly basis, overall inflation accelerated, rising 0.4% from July to August, faster than the 0.2% pace the previous month. Core prices rose 0.3% for the second straight month.

  • A separate government report Thursday showed that weekly applications for unemployment aid jumped 27,000 to 263,000, the highest in nearly four years. Requests for jobless benefits are a proxy for layoffs. Recent reports have also showed that hiring has weakened dramatically this year and was lower than previously estimated last year.
  • The data raises the specter of "stagflation," a trend that last bedeviled the US economy in the 1970s. The term refers to a period of slower growth, higher unemployment along with rising inflation. It is unusual because a weak economy typically keeps inflation in check.
  • Such a scenario could create major headaches for the Fed as it prepares for a meeting next week, when policymakers are widely expected to cut their short-term rate to about 4.1% from 4.3%. The Fed is under relentless pressure from President Trump to cut rates. At the same time, stubborn inflation while the job market is weakening is difficult for the central bank because they are diverging trends that require polar reactions from Fed policymakers to address.
  • Typically, the Fed would cut its key rate when unemployment rises to spur more spending and growth. Yet it would do the opposite and raise rates—or at least keep them unchanged—in the face of rising inflation.
  • "Consumer inflation came in mildly hotter than forecast, but not nearly high enough to prevent the Fed from starting to cut rates next week," says Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist for Nationwide. "The labor market is losing steam and reinforces that the Fed needs to start cutting rates next week and that it will be the start of a series of rate reductions."

  • Where inflation heads next is a key question for the Fed. While Thursday's report showed inflation picked up, data released Wednesday suggested prices at the wholesale level are cooling. Economists also noted that a separate measure of inflation that the Fed prefers, which will be released in about two weeks, should come in lower than Thursday's figures and paint a more benign picture of prices.
  • Yet Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, a tax and consulting firm, says that higher-income households are still spending sufficiently to push some prices higher, such as hotel and airfare costs, which leapt last month. Such spending could keep inflation stubbornly high even in a weak job market, he says.
  • Goods prices picked up last month, a sign Trump's sweeping tariffs are pushing up costs. Gas prices jumped 1.9% just from July to August, the biggest monthly increase since a 4% rise in December. Grocery prices climbed 0.6%, pushed higher by more expensive tomatoes, apples, and beef. Rental costs also increased, rising 0.4%, faster than the previous month. Clothing costs rose 0.5% just last month, though they are still just slightly more expensive than a year ago. Furniture costs rose 0.3% and are 4.7% higher than a year earlier.

