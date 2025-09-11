US to Immigrants: Don't Mock Charlie Kirk

The State Department warned Tuesday that it won't tolerate any immigrants who mock the death of conservative leader Charlie Kirk online, reports Axios . And it is encouraging people to report any such comments. The directive came in a tweet from Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau:

Newsweek pressed for clarification on how it might be translated into policy, and a spokesperson said visas should not go to people whose presence in the US "did not align with national security interests," per the outlet. It's the same type of argument that has been used against immigrants who took part in pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses. As the Guardian notes, the State Department now checks social media for "anti-American" views when assessing visa applicants.