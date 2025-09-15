Whiskey Rivals Join Forces to Fight Tariff

Whiskey rivals Scotch and bourbon are setting aside their competition as new US tariffs threaten to shake up a centuries-old partnership, reports the New York Times. Both US whiskey producers and their Scottish counterparts agree tariffs on Scotch whisky imported into the US are bad for business on both sides of the Atlantic. Chris Swonger, who heads the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, has taken his case directly to policymakers—including during President Trump's recent visit to Scotland—warning that tariffs disrupt an industry that's deeply interconnected. The two sides share supply chains and even barrels—used Kentucky bourbon casks are a staple for aging Scotch, a trade worth about $300 million annually to US distilleries.