Emmys' Stunt to Keep Speeches Short Proves Divisive

The 2025 Emmys are in the books—read about Seth Rogen and other big winners—and one part of the show is generating a lot of attention. Host Nate Bargatze announced a unique stunt at the start of the show in a bid to keep speeches short. Here's a look at how things played out:

The challenge: Bargatze announced a $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club but said it would go down by $1,000 for every second that winners went over 45 seconds in their acceptance speeches, reports Screen Rant. It would go up the same amount for every second under the limit.