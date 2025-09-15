Emmys' Stunt to Keep Speeches Short Proves Divisive

Host Nate Bargatze uses a charity ticker to shame speakers
Posted Sep 15, 2025 7:39 AM CDT
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The 2025 Emmys are in the books—read about Seth Rogen and other big winners—and one part of the show is generating a lot of attention. Host Nate Bargatze announced a unique stunt at the start of the show in a bid to keep speeches short. Here's a look at how things played out:

  • The challenge: Bargatze announced a $100,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club but said it would go down by $1,000 for every second that winners went over 45 seconds in their acceptance speeches, reports Screen Rant. It would go up the same amount for every second under the limit.

  • The result: The Wrap has a detailed look at how the total went up and down throughout the show, with the stars themselves often commenting on it. Alas, by the end, the amount was in the red, though Bargatze announced that the charity would receive $350,000—$250,000 from him and $100,000 from CBS.
  • Hated it: "That was the worst bit I've ever seen on an award show," writes Kevin Fallon at the Daily Beast. The show itself was well done—but only "if you were able to somehow edit out everything to do with that crass and insufferable money countdown that became the night's recurring and, frankly, only bit," writes Fallon. Screen Rant collects reaction on social media from viewers who didn't like the public shaming.
  • Hated it, II: At the Cut, Olivia Craighead writes that speech-shortening gimmicks never work. Just let them talk, she argues. "The mistake awards-show producers make is in thinking that I care if this ends on time," she writes. "I'm here to watch famous people talk, and it's significantly more fun when they aren't rushing to make sure they aren't the reason some kids aren't getting a new basketball court."
  • Loved it: "I maintain that the whole idea was still funny and, dare I say, worth implementing in future awards ceremonies," writes Nadira Goffe at Slate. "While divisive, his innovation may have proven a helpful device for the broadcast, for my sleep schedule, and for the Boys & Girls Club of America. That's a win in my book."
  • Amends: Some stars who went over the limit—including Hannah Einbinder—pledged to make up the difference. And when the audience gave Stephen Colbert a sustained standing ovation for his first Emmys win, he joked, "Think of the children," per USA Today.

