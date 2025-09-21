Top Cop Turned Cartel King: The Double Life of Freddie Huff

Freddie Wayne Huff was once a model cop, hailed as a "superstar" for his knack at sniffing out drug smugglers on North Carolina highways—a reputation that brought millions in cash seizures and made him a DEA-certified instructor. But Huff's career crashed in 2014 when he was fired for selling police gear online, leaving him bitter and blacklisted from law enforcement, per a deep dive by Ahmed Jallow for the Assembly. That bitterness, paired with an apparent entrepreneurial streak, paved the way for his next act: drug kingpin. Using skills honed during his 12 years as a police officer, Huff built a trafficking empire stretching from the Texas border to Philadelphia, complete with appliances packed with cocaine and heroin and a network drawing on a former cell phone tech and ex-military members as accomplices.