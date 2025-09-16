Trump Gives TikTok Another 90 Days

President Trump has hit pause yet again on the nationwide TikTok ban, granting the popular video-sharing app another 90-day reprieve with an executive order signed Tuesday. This marks the fourth time Trump has held off on enforcing a law that would kick TikTok out of the United States, buying more time as American and Chinese officials try to hash out a deal on the app's future, NPR reports. The extension keeps TikTok available in the US until Dec. 16, reports the AP .

Lawmakers from both parties argued last year that the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, could be forced to share American user data with Beijing. In response, Congress passed a law in 2024 demanding that TikTok either be sold to a US owner or face a ban within a year. The law officially took effect just before Trump's inauguration, and TikTok briefly went dark. But Trump quickly issued an order pausing the ban to allow for negotiations, despite questions about whether he had the authority to do so. Since then, the deadline has been extended several times.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that the US and China have a "framework" for a deal, and Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are slated to discuss final details soon. "We'll be announcing that we have a group of very big companies that want to buy it," Trump told reporters Tuesday before heading to the UK. "I hate to see value like that thrown out the window," he added.