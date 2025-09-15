Trump Hints at Deal to Save TikTok

It looks like the US and China are close to a deal to keep TikTok in business for American users.
- President Trump posted on social media Monday that a meeting between US and Chinese officials went "very well" and that they reached a deal regarding "a 'certain' company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy!" He added that he will speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday.
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed after Trump's post that Washington and Beijing had agreed to a "framework" of a deal that would see the platform divested from Chinese owner ByteDance, per the New York Times. Details were scant, but Bessent suggested TikTok would have a US-controlled ownership.
- The development comes ahead of a Wednesday deadline for Trump to either enforce or delay a law stipulating that TikTok be sold or cease operations. The president has repeatedly extended the deadline on TikTok's fate and had been noncommittal on an agreement when asked Sunday evening, reports the AP.
TikTok is one of more than 100 apps developed in the past decade by ByteDance, a tech firm founded in 2012 by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Yiming and headquartered in Beijing. In 2016, ByteDance launched a short-form video platform called Douyin in China and followed up with an international version called TikTok. It then bought Musical.ly, a lip-syncing platform popular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined it with TikTok while keeping the app separate from Douyin.
Soon after, the app boomed in popularity in the US and many other countries, becoming the first Chinese platform to make serious inroads in the West. Unlike other social media platforms that focused on cultivating connections among users, TikTok tailored content to people's interests. The often silly videos and music clips content creators posted gave TikTok an image as a sunny corner of the internet. Finding an audience on the platform helped launch the careers of music artists like Lil Nas X.
TikTok gained more traction during pandemic shutdowns, when short dances that went viral became a mainstay of the app. Challenges came in tandem with TikTok's success. US officials expressed concerns about the company's roots and ownership, pointing to laws in China that require Chinese companies to hand over data requested by the government. Another concern became the proprietary algorithm that populates what users see on the app.