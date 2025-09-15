Trump Hints at Deal to Save TikTok

It looks like the US and China are close to a deal to keep TikTok in business for American users.

TikTok is one of more than 100 apps developed in the past decade by ByteDance, a tech firm founded in 2012 by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Yiming and headquartered in Beijing. In 2016, ByteDance launched a short-form video platform called Douyin in China and followed up with an international version called TikTok. It then bought Musical.ly, a lip-syncing platform popular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined it with TikTok while keeping the app separate from Douyin.

Soon after, the app boomed in popularity in the US and many other countries, becoming the first Chinese platform to make serious inroads in the West. Unlike other social media platforms that focused on cultivating connections among users, TikTok tailored content to people's interests. The often silly videos and music clips content creators posted gave TikTok an image as a sunny corner of the internet. Finding an audience on the platform helped launch the careers of music artists like Lil Nas X.

story continues below

TikTok gained more traction during pandemic shutdowns, when short dances that went viral became a mainstay of the app. Challenges came in tandem with TikTok's success. US officials expressed concerns about the company's roots and ownership, pointing to laws in China that require Chinese companies to hand over data requested by the government. Another concern became the proprietary algorithm that populates what users see on the app.