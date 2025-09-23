American Has a New Top-Selling Beer

America has a new top beer. Michelob Ultra has claimed the throne as the country's top-selling beer, edging out Modelo Especial in retail sales by volume for the year through mid-September, according to Circana data seen by CNN. Anheuser-Busch credits its momentum to the launch of Michelob Ultra Zero, a non-alcoholic spin-off, and a heavy dose of marketing muscle—including campaigns fronted by soccer superstar Lionel Messi and major sporting events like the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The brand is also the official beer sponsor of the NBA and the PGA Tour.

This marks a turnaround for Anheuser-Busch, which saw sales of Bud Light plummet after a partnership with a transgender influencer sparked a backlash. That fallout had propelled Modelo Especial—owned by Constellation Brands—into the top slot in 2023. Bud Light, the country's top-selling beer for more than 20 years, fell to No. 3 last year, with Modelo first and Michelob Ultra second.

But Modelo's star appears to be fading. Parent company Constellation Brands recently pointed the finger at President Trump's immigration crackdown, saying fears of deportation have kept a sizable chunk of their Hispanic customer base—about half the company's US market—away from bars and group outings. The company has also been hit by tariffs on aluminum and imports from Mexico, CNBC reports. Meanwhile, the overall beer industry is feeling the pinch, with retail sales dropping nearly 5% in the first half of 2025. Despite this, Michelob Ultra is enjoying a rare surge. It overtook Bud Light's share of beer taps late last year and Anheuser-Busch's stock is up almost 20% so far this year.