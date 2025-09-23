After Guilty Verdict, Routh Tries to Stab Himself

Ryan Routh tried to stab himself in the neck Tuesday after he was found guilty of attempting to assassinate President Trump on a golf course last year. The AP reports that the 59-year-old was swarmed by officers after he grabbed a pen from a desk and tried to stab himself. A source tells ABC News that the pen left marks on Routh's neck but he wasn't injured. As marshals walked him out of the courtroom, his daughter Sara Routh shouted, "Dad, I love you. Don't do anything. I will get you out." She yelled, "He didn't hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged."

Routh, who represented himself in the federal trial in Florida and was found guilty on all counts, was wearing shackles when he was brought back before Judge Aileen Cannon, reports the AP. She announced that he will be sentenced on Dec. 18. He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison for the most serious charge he was convicted of, attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate. Routh appeared to wink at his children as he was escorted from the courtroom again, reports NBC News. In New York, Trump told reporters that the case was "really well handled."

"It's very important. You can't let things like that happen. Nothing to do with me, but a president—or even a person, you can't allow that to happen," Trump said, per the AP. "And so justice was served. But I very much appreciate the judge and jury and everybody on that." In a Truth Social post, he said, "This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him." Trump thanked the Justice Department team, Florida law enforcement, the Secret Service, "and the wonderful person who spotted him running from the site of the crime, and acted by following him, and getting all information on car type and license plate to the Sheriff's Office, IMMEDIATELY, which led to his arrest and conviction."