Missouri 'Homebody' Claims Record Powerball Prize

The Missouri winner of half the record $1.78 billion Powerball jackpot is calling his windfall the "best problem" he's ever faced. The anonymous man, a self-described "homebody," claimed his prize—a one-time payment of about $410.3 million—at the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City. Despite the life-changing sum, he says he's still getting used to the idea. "I'm a millionaire, a multimillionaire, and I'm doing laundry last night," he told officials. Missouri law allows lottery winners to keep their identities private, which he has opted to do.