Money | Powerball Missouri 'Homebody' Claims Record Powerball Prize Anonymous winner opts for $410M lump sum payout By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Sep 24, 2025 2:20 PM CDT Copied A sign reads "Powerball $1,800,000,000 Good Luck!" at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) The Missouri winner of half the record $1.78 billion Powerball jackpot is calling his windfall the "best problem" he's ever faced. The anonymous man, a self-described "homebody," claimed his prize—a one-time payment of about $410.3 million—at the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City. Despite the life-changing sum, he says he's still getting used to the idea. "I'm a millionaire, a multimillionaire, and I'm doing laundry last night," he told officials. Missouri law allows lottery winners to keep their identities private, which he has opted to do. He bought the ticket for the Sept. 6 drawing at a QuikTrip in St. Louis. While he shares the historic jackpot with a Texas winner, his $893.5 million share is the largest lottery prize ever awarded in Missouri—by far. The previous state record was a $293.7 million Powerball win in 2012, reports the New York Post. As for his plans with his wife, "I'm going to just do me for a year," he said.