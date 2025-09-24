Crime  | 
Dallas

Dallas ICE Shooting Suspect Is Named

Gunman killed two detainees before dying by suicide
Posted Sep 24, 2025 2:35 PM CDT
Dallas ICE Shooting Suspect Is Identified
Law enforcement agents look around the roof of a building near the scene of a shooting at a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Dallas on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.   (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Authorities have identified the gunman in Wednesday's deadly shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, three sources with knowledge of the case tell CNN. Officials say Jahn shot and killed two ICE detainees and wounded a third before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. Sources tell Fox 4 he was allegedly stationed on a roof close to the facility. A DHS press release states the shooter "fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot." The latest:

  • The wounded detainee remains hospitalized in serious condition.
  • Authorities have shared little about Jahn's alleged motive. However, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that an unspent shell casing found at the scene had "ANTI ICE" engraved on it. The shooting is being investigated as a "targeted act of violence."
  • The New York Times spoke with one witness who had accompanied a relative to an ICE check-in and was waiting outside. "It was one shot after another after another after another," Denise Robleto, 38, said. "But I could not leave—my mother was inside."
  • This attack marks at least the fourth time this year that violence or threats have targeted ICE or Customs and Border Protection facilities in Texas. The Dallas facility itself faced a bomb threat in August, but investigators have not linked that incident—or any other recent threats—to Wednesday's shooting.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X