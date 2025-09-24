Dallas ICE Shooting Suspect Is Named

Authorities have identified the gunman in Wednesday's deadly shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, three sources with knowledge of the case tell CNN. Officials say Jahn shot and killed two ICE detainees and wounded a third before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. Sources tell Fox 4 he was allegedly stationed on a roof close to the facility. A DHS press release states the shooter "fired indiscriminately at the ICE building, including at a van in the sallyport where the victims were shot." The latest: