US | Powerball Two People Just Hit One of the Biggest Lotteries Ever Winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas, Missouri By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Sep 7, 2025 6:45 AM CDT Copied An electronic sign reads $1.8 billion as crowds wait in line to buy lottery tickets at the Bluebird Liquor store in Hawthorne, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Two Powerball players in Missouri and Texas won the estimated $1.8 billion jackpot on Saturday, ending the lottery game's three-month drought without a big winner, per the AP. The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62, with the Powerball number being 17. The winners have not been identified. The winning ticket in Texas was sold at a gas station-convenience store in Fredericksburg. No details were immediately provided on where the Missouri ticket was sold. The prize, which was the second-largest US lottery jackpot in history, followed 41 consecutive drawings in which no one matched all six numbers. The last drawing with a jackpot winner happened May 31. Powerball's odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to generate big jackpots, with prizes growing as they roll over when no one wins. Lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game's many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week. The estimated $1.8 billion jackpot would go to a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity. Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for Saturday night's drawing would be an estimated $826.4 million. Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, DC; Puerto Rico; and the US Virgin Islands.