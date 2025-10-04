Legal Questions Swirl Over Draft Design of Trump Coin

A draft design for a $1 coin featuring President Trump's portrait has been confirmed by the US Treasury, following leaks online ahead of America's 250th birthday next year. US Treasurer Brandon Beach responded to circulating images on X, writing , "No fake news here," confirming the drafts are real but noting that further details would come after the government shutdown ends, per CNN . The design's front shows a Trump profile, the terms "Liberty" and "In God We Trust," and the years 1776 and 2026. The reverse features an image of Trump with a raised fist—referencing the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt against him—flanked by the phrase "FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT" and an American flag.

However, the coin's future is unclear, due to US laws prohibiting the depiction of living presidents or those deceased for less than two years on coins. A law governing coin design more specifically states that "no head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead, and no portrait of a living person may be included in the design on the reverse of specified coins." The draft seems to skirt the rule by putting Trump's side profile on the front and an action shot on the reverse, but it's still not certain this would avoid a legal issue.

The rules around coins stretch back to an 1866 law that allowed only deceased individuals to be featured on US currency "to avoid the appearance that America was a monarchy," per the New York Times. According to an archived Treasury page, that rule was put into place after "an uproar over the actions of the Chief of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Spencer Clark," who "placed himself on a five cent note and had a large quantity of them printed before it was noticed."

story continues below

The Times notes the page with that nugget has since been yanked from the Treasury's website. The agency says no final design has been selected, with a spokesperson noting the draft reflects "the enduring spirit of our country and democracy." Asked if Trump had seen the draft of the coin, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt replied, "I'm not sure if he's seen it, but I'm sure he'll love it."