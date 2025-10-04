Woman Arrested for Sexual Battery, Assault on Delta Flight

A woman trying to take a Delta flight out of Salt Lake City was arrested instead after being accused of going on the attack while apparently intoxicated. According to a police booking affidavit cited by KSL and FOX 13 , 31-year-old Cody Sierra Marie Bryne had boarded the flight headed to Portland, Oregon, on Thursday but wouldn't get out of the aisle, even after being asked multiple times. When Bryne finally acquiesced, "she used her shoulder to push a Delta employee into a seat," per the affidavit. The pilot is then said to have ordered Bryne off the plane.

Although Bryne admitted to having had three beers, she insisted she wasn't drunk, though an airline employee said they could smell Bryne's boozy breath, according to the affidavit. Bryne allegedly tried to make a run for it as she was being escorted off the plane, and when airline employees stopped her, Bryne "grabbed one of the Delta employees by the back of her neck, pushing the employee's head toward the ground," the document notes, adding that Bryne also pulled that worker's hair. When Bryne finally let go, she then "squeezed and twisted [the employee's] breast while saying, 'If I ever find you alone, b----," before making a dash for the airport's exit.

When authorities caught up with Bryne a short time later in another part of Salt Lake City International Airport, she was attempting to book a flight with another airline, police say, adding that Bryne resisted arrest, requiring two officers to cuff her. "[Bryne] was unable to hold an intelligible conversation, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, had difficulty following directions, and needed assistance with walking," the police report notes. Bryne was arrested and charged with sexual battery, assault, public intoxication, and interfering with a peace officer, all of which are listed as misdemeanors, per ABC4. She was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, with no other details available.