Price of Gold Just Hit a Milestone

Gold reached a milestone on Tuesday, climbing above $4,000 an ounce for the first time as investors seek a safe haven for their money, reports CNBC. The rally comes amid a confluence of political and economic uncertainties reminiscent of gold's last historic leap in 1979—when inflation, a weakening dollar, and global turmoil sent prices soaring, reports the New York Times. This time, investors are piling into gold as an alternative to traditional safe havens like US government bonds and the dollar, both of which have lost some shine.