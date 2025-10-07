How a Stolen iPhone Unraveled a Massive UK-China Theft Ring

A single iPhone's digital breadcrumb trail has led British police to what they describe as the country's biggest-ever crackdown on mobile phone theft. The Metropolitan Police say they've busted an international gang suspected of funneling as many as 40,000 stolen devices from the UK to China over the past year, possibly accounting for up to half the phones pilfered in London, per the BBC .

The sprawling investigation kicked off last Christmas Eve, when a theft victim tracked their stolen iPhone to a warehouse near Heathrow. Security at the warehouse played detective, discovering the phone nestled among nearly 900 others. Police soon realized nearly all of the devices were stolen and bound for Hong Kong. With forensic work, officers identified two men behind the shipments and staged an intense midroad interception, saying they found dozens of phones—some wrapped in foil, an attempted anti-tracking measure—in the suspects' car and thousands more at related properties.

More than 45 suspects in total are now in custody, reports Reuters. Among them are a group arrested in early morning raids last week—most of whom, police noted, were women, per the BBC. Authorities say the criminal network paid street thieves up to $400 per phone, mostly targeting Apple products for their overseas resale value, where some iPhones reportedly change hands for as much as $5,300 each.

The wave of phone thefts has surged in recent years, with London now seeing nearly triple the number of stolen mobiles since 2020. The police, sometimes criticized for a lackluster response, insist they're getting results, claiming double-digit drops in theft and robbery rates this year, even as they brace for budget cuts and staff reductions. London Mayor Sadiq Khan notes that phone theft in the UK is happening on an "industrial scale." "Criminals are making millions by repurposing stolen phones and selling them abroad, with many still able to access cloud services," he said, per Reuters. "It's simply too easy and too profitable."