Jamie Dimon Warns Markets Could Drop Hard

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is sounding the alarm on Wall Street, warning that the risk of a significant drop in US stocks is higher than investors seem to believe. In a wide-ranging interview, Dimon told the BBC that he's "far more worried than others" about the possibility of a market correction, which he believes could hit any time in the next six months to two years. "There are a lot of things out there" creating uncertainty, Dimon said, citing geopolitical tensions, rising fiscal spending, and global remilitarization. With so many unknowns, he said, "the level of uncertainty should be higher in most people's minds than what I would call normal."