Trump's Push for a Nobel Comes to a Head on Friday

The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, and the big question is whether it will go to President Trump. The president and the White House have made no secret of his desire to win it, with repeated references to his role in ending conflicts around the world. The new Israel-Hamas peace deal, however, likely won't be a factor because of the timing. Coverage:

"Nobel Prize to Trump!" supporters cheered in Tel Aviv after the peace deal was announced, reports the New York Post. Israeli farmers even spelled out "Nobel 4 Trump" in a field, notes Mediaite. In Gaza, Palestinians also chanted Trump's name in praise. Too late: The Norwegian prize committee held its final meeting on Monday, meaning the decision was made before the Israeli-Hamas deal was announced, reports the Times of Israel. Typically, the panel makes its decision several days or weeks in advance, then meets a final time before the announcement.