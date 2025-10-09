Don't Be Surprised If You See Folks Packing Heat at Publix

Publix shoppers may soon spot more than just bargains in the aisles. The supermarket giant has announced it will allow customers to openly carry firearms inside its Florida stores, following a recent appeals court ruling that overturned the state's ban on open carry, reports CBS News . The policy shift has sparked mixed reactions among shoppers, with some seeing it as an added measure of transparency and others voicing concerns about safety and anxiety in the checkout line.

Some customers say the sight of a holstered firearm makes them uneasy, worrying it could escalate tensions or cause distress. "Publix is that warm, welcoming place where you bring your kids," a Tampa woman tells WFLA. "When you go to Publix, you don't think about walking down Aisle 5 and seeing someone with a pistol cocked to their shoulder." Others, however, feel better knowing who's armed. "At least I can walk away from the person if I see a gun and I'm not comfortable," another patron tells CBS.

A Publix spokesperson emphasized that the company will follow all laws and intervene if anyone—armed or not—creates a dangerous situation. Publix operates more than 1,400 stores across eight Southern states, though it's unclear if the chain allows open carry in those other states. Most states where Publix does business already allow some form of open carry, though the company's prior policy had requested only law enforcement carry firearms openly. Meanwhile, rival grocer Winn-Dixie says it'll keep the holsters out of sight, maintaining a ban on open carry in its Florida stores. WESH notes that other major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Costco, have also asked customers not to bring firearms into their stores.