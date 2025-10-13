Stocks Bounce Back After Trump Softens China Remarks

Markets recover more than half of Friday sell-off
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 13, 2025 3:31 PM CDT
Stocks Bounce Back After Trump Softens China Remarks
Traders James Bodner, foreground, and Chris Lagana work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.   (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

US stocks rallied Monday and recovered more than half of their sell-off from Friday.

  • The S&P 500 rose 102.21 points, or 1.6%, to 6,654.72 for its best day since May.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 587.98 points, or 1.3%, to 46,067.58.
  • The Nasdaq composite rose 490.18 points, or 2.2%, to 22,694.61.
The indexes leaped after President Trump softened his criticism of China, just a couple of days after he shocked the market by threatening much higher tariffs on the world's second-largest economy, the AP reports

Continued excitement about artificial-intelligence technology also helped drive the market Broadcom jumped 9.9% for one of Monday's biggest gains in the S&P 500 after announcing a collaboration with OpenAI. Broadcom will help develop and deploy custom AI accelerators that the maker of ChatGPT will design. Fastenal tumbled 7.5% after the maker of fasteners and safety supplies reported a profit for the latest quarter that was slightly weaker than analysts expected. JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, and United Airlines are some of the big companies lined up this week to report how much profit they made during the summer.

"Don't worry about China," Trump said on his social media platform Sunday. He also said that China's leader, Xi Jinping, "doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!" It was a sharp turnaround from the anger Trump displayed on Friday, when the S&P 500 tumbled to its worst drop since April after he accused China of "a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations."

story continues below

China urged the United States to resolve differences through negotiations instead of threats. "We do not want a tariff war but we are not afraid of one," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement posted online. Hours later on Sunday, Trump posted his less confrontational talk about China on Truth Social. The down-and-up moves for the market echo its manic swings during April. That's when Trump shocked investors with his "Liberation Day" announcement of worldwide tariffs, only to eventually relent on many to give time to negotiate trade deals with other countries.

