Stocks Bounce Back After Trump Softens China Remarks

Continued excitement about artificial-intelligence technology also helped drive the market Broadcom jumped 9.9% for one of Monday's biggest gains in the S&P 500 after announcing a collaboration with OpenAI. Broadcom will help develop and deploy custom AI accelerators that the maker of ChatGPT will design. Fastenal tumbled 7.5% after the maker of fasteners and safety supplies reported a profit for the latest quarter that was slightly weaker than analysts expected. JPMorgan Chase, Johnson & Johnson, and United Airlines are some of the big companies lined up this week to report how much profit they made during the summer.

"Don't worry about China," Trump said on his social media platform Sunday. He also said that China's leader, Xi Jinping, "doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!!!" It was a sharp turnaround from the anger Trump displayed on Friday, when the S&P 500 tumbled to its worst drop since April after he accused China of "a moral disgrace in dealing with other Nations."

China urged the United States to resolve differences through negotiations instead of threats. "We do not want a tariff war but we are not afraid of one," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement posted online. Hours later on Sunday, Trump posted his less confrontational talk about China on Truth Social. The down-and-up moves for the market echo its manic swings during April. That's when Trump shocked investors with his "Liberation Day" announcement of worldwide tariffs, only to eventually relent on many to give time to negotiate trade deals with other countries.