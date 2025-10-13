Entertainment | Michael J. Fox Michael J. Fox: I'm Too Busy to Die 64-year-old reflects on living with Parkinson's for 35 years By John Johnson Posted Oct 13, 2025 2:57 PM CDT Copied Michael J. Fox leaves his courtside seat during halftime of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, Friday, May 23, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Michael J. Fox has lived with Parkinson's for more than three decades, and the 64-year-old tells the Times of London that he knows he's fortunate in a sense: "There are not many people who have had Parkinson's for 35 years," he says in a wide-ranging interview that touched on mortality. "I'd like to just not wake up one day. That'd be really cool. I don't want it to be dramatic. I don't want to trip over furniture, smash my head." "That's another thing too, about dying," he adds. "I just haven't had time." Fox continues to work on projects, including the new book Future Boy, about being hurriedly cast in the movie Back to the Future even while filming the sitcom Family Ties. But he acknowledges the limitations his disease has enforced upon him: "I take it easy now," he says. "I don't walk that much any more. I can walk but it's not pretty and it's a bit dangerous. So I just roll that into my life, you know—no pun intended." Read the full interview, in which Fox—the father of four—says he's found it to be a privilege, not a burden, to be seen as a role model for others with Parkinson's. Read These Next JD Vance can't possibly be happy about how this interview went. Two dozen shot at St. Helena Island bar. 'Bluetoothing' is spreading HIV around the globe. Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the hostage release. Report an error