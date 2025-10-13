Michael J. Fox: I'm Too Busy to Die

Michael J. Fox has lived with Parkinson's for more than three decades, and the 64-year-old tells the Times of London that he knows he's fortunate in a sense:

Fox continues to work on projects, including the new book Future Boy, about being hurriedly cast in the movie Back to the Future even while filming the sitcom Family Ties. But he acknowledges the limitations his disease has enforced upon him:

"I take it easy now," he says. "I don't walk that much any more. I can walk but it's not pretty and it's a bit dangerous. So I just roll that into my life, you know—no pun intended."

