North Korean Soldier Crosses DMZ to Defect

A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea across the rivals' heavily fortified border on Sunday, South Korea's military said. The military took the custody of the soldier who crossed the central portion of the land border, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, per the AP. It said the soldier expressed a desire to resettle in South Korea. It was the first reported defection by a North Korean soldier since a North Korean staff sergeant fled to South Korea via the border's eastern section in August 2024. Despite the two border crossings, it isn't common for North Koreans to defect via the land border. Unlike its official name, the Demilitarized Zone, the 155-mile-long, 2.5-mile-wide border is guarded by land mines, tank traps, barbed wire fences, and combat troops.