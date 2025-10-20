Johnson Defends Trump's Poop Video as Savvy Satire

House Speaker Mike Johnson took questions on the government shutdown on Monday, but he couldn't avoid a stranger topic—the president's post of an AI video over the weekend depicting him dropping poop on liberal protesters. The clip was a clear reference to the nationwide No Kings protests that took place on Saturday. The video showed the president flying a "King Trump" jet fighter and wearing a crown. "You say that the Democrats had a 'Hate America Rally,' but what does it say that the president of the United States over the weekend released a video of him pooping on the American people?" a reporter asked Johnson, per Mediaite.