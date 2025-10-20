Johnson Defends Trump's Poop Video as Savvy Satire

House Speaker Mike Johnson took questions on the government shutdown on Monday, but he couldn't avoid a stranger topic—the president's post of an AI video over the weekend depicting him dropping poop on liberal protesters. The clip was a clear reference to the nationwide No Kings protests that took place on Saturday. The video showed the president flying a "King Trump" jet fighter and wearing a crown. "You say that the Democrats had a 'Hate America Rally,' but what does it say that the president of the United States over the weekend released a video of him pooping on the American people?" a reporter asked Johnson, per Mediaite.
Johnson's response:
- "The president uses social media to make the point. You can argue he's probably the most effective person who's ever used social media for that," he said. "He is using satire to make a point. He is not calling for the murder of his political opponents."
In regard to the shutdown, Johnson again referenced the weekend rallies. "Now that Chuck Schumer has had his spectacle, he's had his big protest against America, this is our plea: We're asking ... that he is finally now ready to go to work and end this shutdown and stop inflicting pain on the American people," said Johnson. Democrats continue to insist that Republicans must agree to health care subsidies as a condition for reopening the government. A key date looms on the standoff: November 1.