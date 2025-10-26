How a Small NC University Tapped Into Status to Succeed

High Point University, a small North Carolina college once struggling with low enrollment and outdated facilities, has transformed itself into a destination for affluent students by blending career preparation with resort-style amenities. Under President Nido Qubein, the campus now boasts everything from an on-site steakhouse—a phone-free reservation-only spot where students dine on filet mignon while learning business etiquette—to a mock airplane cabin where students can practice striking up a conversation with the executive who could one day coincidentally sit next to them.

The university's model is simple, explains the Wall Street Journal: attract families who can pay full price, reinvest in campus upgrades, and use the resulting allure to drive further enrollment growth. The strategy has paid off. Enrollment has more than tripled to 5,400 undergraduates under Qubein's watch ("half of Wall Street sends their kids to this school," he quips), and the campus has swelled from 91 to 560 acres. Tuition and fees run about $49,000, with food and lodging options costing $25,000 on the low end or nearly $40,000 for a private tiny home.

Qubein, who attended High Point in the 1960s and was formerly chair of Great Harvest Bread Company, argues the amenities are about teaching life skills and preparing students for high-pressure careers, not pampering them. To that end, the Journal notes the campus' normally $95 airport shuttle is free if students don a High Point University shirt for the ride and flight—"a lesson in brand awareness." (Read the full story here.)