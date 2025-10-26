The Strange, Lonely End of Gene Hackman and His Wife

A story by Joy Williams at Harper's explores the final days of Gene Hackman's life, but the piece isn't focused on revealing any salacious new details about what unfolded at their home in Sante Fe, New Mexico. Instead of an investigative piece, Williams ponders how a world-famous actor ended up dying in such hard-to-fathom circumstances. By now, the facts are well-known: First, Hackman's wife and caretaker, Betsy Arakawa, died in their home of hantavirus, a rare infection contracted from rodent droppings. The 95-year-old Hackman, who suffered from Alzheimer's and heart trouble, lived another six days before a fatal collapse of his own. One of their dogs died of thirst and starvation in a locked crate. In all, it would be 14 days from the time Arakawa died until contractors spotted their bodies.