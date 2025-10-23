AWS Outage Made Smart Bed Owners Sweat—Literally

The Amazon Web Services outage did more than freeze bank transfers and disrupt Peloton workouts: It jolted some high-tech mattress owners out of a sound sleep. Eight Sleep customers found themselves stuck in uncomfortable positions, bathed in unexpected heat, or blasted by alarms after their internet-connected beds malfunctioned during the AWS downtime, reports the Washington Post . Some beds locked upright, flashed lights, or simply became too warm for comfort, prompting a flood of complaints online.

Eight Sleep's smart beds, sold in packages that can retail for over $5,000, offer vibrating alarms and soundscapes, customizable positions, and can adjust temperatures from 55 to 110 degrees. One Reddit user claimed their bed "set itself to 110F and won't turn down," per the Verge. Eight Sleep CEO Matteo Franceschetti apologized for the rude awakening, assuring users that engineers are now working on a backup mode designed to keep the mattresses functional even if cloud services go down again. By Monday evening, most beds were reportedly back online, though some continued to experience data delays.

The incident has fueled debate about the risks of tying everyday essentials to cloud-based tech. Alan Woodward, a computing professor at England's University of Surrey, pointed out that increasing complexity makes systems more vulnerable to unpredictable failures. He noted that when cloud connections break, smart devices often go into "failure mode." "Computers are relatively dumb," he said, per the Post. "If you don't tell them what to do, they just run around in a panic."