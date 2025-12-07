Crime | Charlotte New Stabbing on Charlotte Train Gets Trump's Attention Alleged assailant is in the country illegally By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Dec 7, 2025 5:00 AM CST Copied This undated booking photo provided by the Mecklenburg County, N.C., Jail shows Oscar Solarzano, who was charged with stabbing a man on a light-rail train in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Mecklenburg County, N.C., Jail via AP) See 1 more photo Police in North Carolina have charged a 33-year-old man with critically injuring another person in a stabbing on a Charlotte commuter train—just a few months after a fatal stabbing on a different city train. The latest assault did not escape President Trump's notice on Saturday. Oscar Solarzano, 33, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and other crimes stemming from the Friday afternoon attack in which he wielded a large knife, said Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, per the AP. Police said the victim suffered a stab wound and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Solarzano was being held in jail Saturday without bond. A magistrate judge said in a court filing that the suspect was in the US illegally and had previously been deported. He faced a hearing Monday morning in Mecklenburg County District Court. An arrest warrant filed in a North Carolina court says Solarzano appeared to be intoxicated and was slurring his words when he challenged the victim to a fight. Previous attack: The assault comes less than four months after a 23-year-old woman from Ukraine was killed on a Charlotte commuter train in an apparently random assault captured on video. The victim, Iryna Zarutska, had been living in a bomb shelter in Ukraine before coming to the US to escape the war, her relatives said. A suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., has been charged first-degree murder for Zarutska's killing in a North Carolina state court, and was also indicted in federal court on a charge of causing death on a mass transportation system. In November, the Trump administration increased immigration enforcement in Charlotte, though city officials said the surge in enforcement caused "unnecessary fear and uncertainty." Trump commented Saturday about the latest stabbing on Truth Social. "Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina," he wrote. "What's going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!" Read These Next Updated list of free days at national parks is raising some eyebrows. Olivia Nuzzi, Vanity Fair to part. Radiation expert has interesting new theory on why plane plummeted. Harvard visiting professor leaves US after antisemitism allegation. See 1 more photo Report an error