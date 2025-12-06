Trump's Birthday Replaces Juneteenth as Free NPS Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth are two federal holidays no longer included on the NPS list of entrance-free days to the country's national parks—but June 14, which is both President Trump's birthday and Flag Day, is now on that list. TMZ notes that the shift is part of Trump's anti-DEI "Make America Beautiful Again" executive order issued over the summer, which also ups the fee for for foreign visitors to visit the parks. Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, had only been added onto the NPS list last year.

The other free-entry days on the updated list include Presidents Day (Feb. 16), Memorial Day (May 25), July 3-5 (Independence Day weekend), the National Park Service's 110th birthday (Aug. 25), Constitution Day (Sept. 17), Teddy Roosevelt's birthday (Oct. 27), and Veterans Day (Nov. 11). The free admission on those days will be for US citizens and residents only.

Foreign visitors who don't have an annual pass ($80 US residents; $250 for nonresidents) to the parks will be required to pay the standard admission fee going forward, which varies per park, plus an extra $100 per person to the 11 most-visited parks, starting on Jan. 1. "These policies ensure that US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says in a release.