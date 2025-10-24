After Debate and Knicks Game, Adams Endorses Cuomo

New York City Mayor Eric Adams endorsed former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming mayoral election, making the announcement on Thursday during a joint appearance in East Harlem. In expressing gratitude for Adams' support, Cuomo suggested the mayor was motivated by concerns over fellow Democrat Zohran Mamdani, whom Cuomo described as a significant risk to the city. Adams, who ended his own reelection bid last month after poor polling numbers—calling Cuomo "a snake and a liar"—plans to join him on the campaign trail in the final stretch before Election Day, WABC reports.

"Brothers fight," Adams said Thursday in a news conference with Cuomo, per the New York Times. "But when families are attacked, brothers come together." Cuomo and Mamdani had traded accusations in a debate Wednesday night that also involved Republican Curtis Sliwa. Then the former governor and current mayor took in a New York Knicks game. In an interview, Adams called Mamdani's ideas extreme, giving as an example his plan to disband the Police Department's "strategic response group," which is called in for protests and other needs. Cuomo also picked up the backing of the Staten Island Advance.

In his responding to the endorsement, Mamdani criticized both Adams and Cuomo, accusing them of aligning with wealthy interests and labeling their politics as out of touch with ordinary New Yorkers. "Today confirms what we've long known: Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams' second term," Mamdani said in a statement, saying they "share an affinity for corruption." Mamdani promised to offer the city a vision focused on affordability and broader inclusion. Early voting in New York City is scheduled to begin on Saturday.