Hegseth Isn't Sure Video of Strike Will Be Released

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Saturday again defended a second missile strike on a boat in the Caribbean, but he would not commit to making the footage public. "We're reviewing the process, and we'll see," Hegseth told reporters at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, reports CBS News. "Whatever we were to decide to release, we'd have to be very responsible about reviewing that right now." His comments come days after President Trump said he'd have "no problem" releasing the full video, notes the New York Times.