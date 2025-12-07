Let Americans See Video of Strike and Decide: Democrats

House Democrats called Sunday for the Pentagon to release video of the US strike that killed survivors of a first attack on a boat in the Caribbean Sea, with the party's top member on the Armed Services Committee saying the evidence would contradict Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's explanation. "It did not appear that these two survivors were in any position to continue the fight," Rep. Adam Smith, who's seen the video, said on This Week, ABC News reports. After President Trump said last week he'd have "no problem" with the video being made public, the panel's Democrats wrote to Hegseth pushing for its release, per Axios .

Speaking on Saturday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, Hegseth said national security officials are reviewing the video to see whether it contains information that could jeopardize other operations. Some Republicans have defended the strike on the survivors. "Any boat loaded with drugs that is crewed by associates and members of foreign terrorist organizations that are trying to kill American kids, I think, is a valid target," Sen. Tom Cotton, who chairs the Intelligence Committee, said Sunday on Meet the Press, per NBC. "I'm not just comfortable with it, I want to continue it." He said he wouldn't object to releasing the video.

On the same program, Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff suggested allowing everyone to see the video of the Sept. 2 attack and make up their own minds, per the Hill. "Let the American people see two people standing on a capsized boat—or sitting on a capsized boat and deliberately killed, and decide for themselves whether they're proud of what their country is doing."