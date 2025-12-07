Kremlin Praises Trump's Shift to Wariness Toward Europe

The Kremlin welcomed President Trump's new national security strategy on Sunday, saying it aligns with many of Russia's own positions. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the strategy's shift away from labeling Russia as a direct threat is a "positive step," Reuters reports. The document, signed by Trump and published Friday, outlines a vision of "flexible realism" and endorses a return to the Monroe Doctrine, which in the 19th century declared the US sphere of influence to be the Western Hemisphere. It also warns of "civilizational erasure" in Europe—one of the views not embraced by leaders there, per the BBC —and emphasizes the importance of negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.

Previous US strategies have described Russia as a threat to the post-Cold War order since its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While saying officials are still analyzing the document, per Reuters, Peskov noted that the provision on limiting NATO expansion was encouraging. However, he cautioned that what he described as the US "deep state"—a term Trump uses and others reject—may not support the president's views. Speaking to the state-run Tass news agency, Peskov backed the focus on cooperation and strategic stability, rather than confrontation. "There are statements there against confrontation and in favor of dialogue and building good relations," he said.