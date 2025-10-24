Dodgers Pitcher Is Out for World Series Due to Family Emergency

Ahead of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be without pitcher Alex Vesia, who is taking leave to attend to what the organization described as a "deeply personal family matter." The announcement, made Thursday on the Dodgers' social media, did not detail the situation but emphasized the team's support for Vesia and his family, People reports. "The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date," the statement read.

The decision comes as Vesia's wife, Kayla, is pregnant—a journey she's been sharing on social media, but there's been no indication Vesia's absence is related to her pregnancy. In a recent Instagram post, Kayla joked about her due date, hinting at an unpredictable week ahead in a post with layered text reading "maybe have a baby" for every day of the week. Her due date is not clear, but TMZ notes she looks in recent photos as if she's "ready to give birth any day." The couple announced their pregnancy in April, Sports Illustrated reports.

Manager Dave Roberts addressed the situation at a press conference, saying the team is working through roster logistics in Vesia's absence. "We're going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster," Roberts said, adding that the team is still reviewing rules and options. Vesia, 29, has strung together six straight scoreless outings in the postseason. He's posted a 3.86 ERA over 4.2 innings in October, according to Sports Illustrated. As of now, it's unclear whether Vesia could return to pitch if circumstances change. Game 1 is Friday in Toronto.