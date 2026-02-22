US Takes Gold After 46 Years With OT Win Over Canada

No miracle needed. The US returned Sunday to the top of the hockey world for the first time in nearly a half-century. Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime, and the US defeated Canada 2-1 in the gold medal final at the Milan Cortina Olympics, claiming the national team's third men's title at the Games and its first since the "Miracle on Ice" on 1980. Unlike the ragtag group of college kids that pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history 46 years ago by knocking off the heavily favored Soviet Union, the AP reports, the Americans in Milan were a machine that rode goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and a stacked roster full of NHL players through the tournament unbeaten.

Hellebuyck was by far the best player on the ice, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced as Canada tilted the ice toward him. He made the save of the tournament by getting his stick on the puck on a shot from Devon Toews in the third period, then minutes later denied Macklin Celebrini on a breakaway—something he also did to Connor McDavid earlier. It was only fitting they needed to go through Canada, their northern neighbor that beat them at the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago and has claimed hockey supremacy for some time, winning every international competition over the past 16 years that featured the world's best players.

In a fast-paced, riveting game that was full of big hits and post-whistle altercations, the US got a goal from Matt Boldy 6 minutes in and led until Cale Makar tied it late in the second period. Hellebuyck and the penalty kill was a perfect 18 for 18 at the Olympics. The US finally came through after generations of churning out talent from the grassroots level. All but two of the 25 players went through USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. That group of 23 includes captain Auston Matthews, the top line of Brady and Matthew Tkachuk and Jack Eichel, and the second set of brothers, Jack and Quinn Hughes.

Mike Eruzione, captain of the 1980 winners, told NBC during the first intermission that he's ready to turn over the mantle to the 2026 team, per USA Today. "It's over for us," he said. "This is their team. This is their time."

It's a sweep in hockey: The US women's team also won gold by defeating Canada.