For Greenland's Sled Dogs, It Was a Troubling January

Growing up in a village in northern Greenland, Jorgen Kristensen's closest friends were his stepfather's sled dogs. Most of his classmates were dark-haired Inuit; he was different. He first went out to fish on the ice with them alone when he was 9 years old. They nurtured the beginning of a lifelong love affair and Kristensen's career as a five-time Greenlandic dog sled champion. "I was just a small child. But many years later, I started thinking about why I love dogs so much," Kristensen, 62, tells the AP . "The dogs were a great support," he said. "They lifted me up when I was sad."

For more than a thousand years, dogs have pulled sleds across the Arctic for Inuit seal hunters and fishermen. But this winter, in the town of Ilulissat, close to 190 miles north of the Arctic Circle, that's not possible. Instead of gliding over snow and ice, Kristensen's sled now bounces over earth and rock. The rising temperatures in Ilulissat are causing the permafrost to melt, buildings to sink, and pipes to crack, but they also have consequences that ripple across the rest of the world. The nearby Sermeq Kujalleq glacier, for example, is one of the fastest-moving and most active on the planet. As the climate has warmed, the glacier has retreated and carved off chunks of ice faster than ever before, significantly contributing to sea levels that are rising from Europe to the Pacific Islands, per NASA.

In winter, hunters should be able to take their dogs far out on the sea ice, Kristensen says. The ice sheets act like "big bridges," connecting Greenlanders to hunting grounds but also to other Inuit communities across the Arctic in Canada, the US, and Russia. "When the sea ice used to come, we felt completely open along the entire coast and we could decide where to go," Kristensen says. Driving a dog sled on ice is like being "completely without boundaries—like on the world's longest and widest highway," he adds. This January, however, there was no ice at all. Not having that is "a very great loss," Kristensen notes. He also says he now has to collect snow for the dogs to drink during their journeys, as there isn't any along the route.

Although Greenlanders have always adapted—they're now mulling dog sleds with wheels—the ice loss is affecting them deeply, says Kristensen, who currently runs his own tourism company. He says he tries to explain the consequences of global warming to tourists he takes out on dog sled rides or on visits to the icebergs, informing them how Greenland's glaciers are as important as the Amazon rainforest in Brazil. "If we lose the dog sledding, we have large parts of our culture that we're losing," an emotional Kristensen says. "That scares me." More here.