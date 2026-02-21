Finland Tops Slovakia for Another Bronze

Finland closed its Olympic hockey tournament by routing Slovakia 6-1 on Saturday to secure the men's bronze medal in Milan-Cortina. The win gives Finland its fifth medal in an Olympics that used NHL players, with previous bronzes in 1998, 2010, and 2014. The team won a silver in 2006 and missed the podium only in 2002, USA Today reports. Finland won the 2022 Olympic title in Beijing, an event without NHL participation. Playing without injured stars Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen, Finland still managed to control the bronze game against a Slovak team featuring seven NHL players.