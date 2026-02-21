Finland Tops Slovakia for Another Bronze

Finland closed its Olympic hockey tournament by routing Slovakia 6-1 on Saturday to secure the men's bronze medal in Milan-Cortina. The win gives Finland its fifth medal in an Olympics that used NHL players, with previous bronzes in 1998, 2010, and 2014. The team won a silver in 2006 and missed the podium only in 2002, USA Today reports. Finland won the 2022 Olympic title in Beijing, an event without NHL participation. Playing without injured stars Aleksander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen, Finland still managed to control the bronze game against a Slovak team featuring seven NHL players.
Sebastian Aho and Erik Haula scored to make it 2-0 before Slovakia's Tomas Tatar cut the lead late in the second period—as Slovakia fans chanted, "We want a goal," per Reuters. The result flipped the script from the tournament opener, when Slovakia beat Finland 4-1 on the way to winning Group B. Slovakia, the 2022 bronze medalist, had been routed by the US in the semifinals, while Finland nearly upset Canada before losing a 2-0 lead.
- For the gold: The US and Canada meet in the final at 8:10am ET Sunday. Brady Tkachuk told ESPN on Saturday that his team wants what the Canadians have. "They've been the best for the last bunch of years, and for us, we want to be in that position, be the best," he said.