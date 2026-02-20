Norway Breaks Its Own Record for Golds

Johannes Dale-Skjevdal of Norway was the only biathlete to hit all 20 of his targets in the 15-kilometer mass start race Friday, and it led historic gold—he captured Norway's 17th gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, breaking the record for the most gold medals won by a nation at a single Winter Games. Norway had set the record at the 2022 Beijing Olympics with 16, per the AP.

The US and Italy trail Norway in the gold count with nine medals apiece. Overall, Norway has 36 total medals, the US 27, and Italy 26, per NBC News.

In Friday's competition, Dale-Skjevdal took the lead after the first standing bout with clean shooting and completed the five laps on newly packed snow and gusty winds in 39 minutes, 17.1 seconds. Teammate Sturla Holm Laegreid only missed one target and finished 10.5 seconds back for silver—his fifth medal of these Games. Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won the bronze.

Only the top 30 biathletes compete in the mass start race—based on World Cup rankings and Olympic performance. They ski five, 3-kilometer loops, shooting twice in the prone position and twice standing.