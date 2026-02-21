Accused Canadians Take Curling Gold

The Canadian men's team brushed aside earlier accusations of cheating and beat Britain for Olympic gold in curling on Saturday at the Winter Games. Brad Jacobs' team defeated Bruce Mouat's all-Scottish squad 9-6 in Cortina's historic ice arena to give curling powerhouse Canada its only gold of the Olympics in the sport, the AP reports. It's Canada's first gold in men's curling since the 2014 Sochi Games, when they also beat Britain in the final with Jacobs as the skip. This is his first Olympics since then—he lost in the Canadian Olympic trials for 2018 and 2022.

Mouat was off on the freeze and Canada chipped Britain out of the house for three in the ninth end. Canada's team also featured vice skip Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and Tyler Tardi. Switzerland defeated Norway for bronze on Friday. The British men have still not won Olympic gold since the inaugural Winter Games in 1924 in Chamonix. The Canadians last week were the subject of a dispute and a profanity-laced rant that got attention far beyond the ice when several players were accused of double-touching the rock, a rules violation.

Women's bronze: Top-ranked Canada beat the US for the bronze medal in the women's competition earlier Saturday after being upset by Sweden in the semifinals. Rachel Homan's team won 10-7 to deny the American women their first medal in the event. Sweden will play Switzerland for gold on Sunday.